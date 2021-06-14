Aurangabad, Jun 14 (PTI) Five policemen, including two sub inspectors, were placed under suspension for searching the office of Union minister Raosaheb Danve in Jalna without a warrant, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Jaffrabad area on June 11, the official said, adding that the Jalna superintendent of police Vinayak Deshmukh suspended sub inspectors Nitin Kakarwal and Yuvraj Pothare as well as constables Mangalsingh Solanke, Sachin Tidke and Shaban Jalal through an order issued on Monday.

A probe is underway against the five policemen, a senior Jalna official told PTI during the day.

