Pune, Sep 21 (PTI) Five people were killed when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary container truck on Pune-Solapur highway in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Yavat in Daund tehsil here in Maharashtra at 3.30 am, they said.

The car was heading towards Pune when it hit the stationary truck from behind, an official from Yavat police station said.

"All five occupants of the car died on the spot," the official said.

It seems the car driver could not see the container truck in front and rammed his vehicle into it, he said.

The official further said a case would be registered against the truck driver for halting his vehicle on the highway in a negligent manner.

