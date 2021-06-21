Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) Thane has added 522 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,28,126, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus claimed the lives of 28 more people, pushing the death toll in Thane to 10,517, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.99 per cent.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,14,888, while the death toll has reached 2,481, another official said.

