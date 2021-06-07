Thane, Jun 7 (PTI) Thane has reported 558 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,21,607, an official said on Monday.

Besides these new cases recorded on Sunday, 33 more people succumbed to the viral infection, which took the death toll in the district to 9,478, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.81 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,11,996, while the death toll has reached 2,174, another official said.

