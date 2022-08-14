Beed, Aug 14 (PTI) Six people were killed after a car and a tempo collided head-on in Maharashtra's Beed district on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 5.30 am on Manjarsumba-Patoda highway, they said.

As per preliminary information, a family from Jiwachiwadi village in Kej tehsil was going in the car to Pune to attend a marriage ceremony when their vehicle and the tempo hit each other, a police official said.

Five members of the family and one other person were killed, the official said.

Police had to use a crane to separate the two vehicles, he said.

A process was on to identify the deceased, the police added.

