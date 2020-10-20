Amravati (Maha), Oct 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 78 to reach 15,599 on Tuesday while the death toll was 352 after one person succumbed, an official said.

He said 89 people were discharged during the day, taking the overall count of such cases to 14,159, giving the district a recovery rate of 90.77 per cent.

The number of active cases in Amravati is 1,088. PTI

