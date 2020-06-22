Latur, Jun 22 (PTI) A 80-year-old man was killed and four others injured in a dispute over division of land in Nilanga tehsil in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday.

Anandwadi-resident Panchappa Dhappadhule was attacked and killed by his son Nagnath on Sunday, ironically Father's Day, an official said.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: Complete Shutdown in Puri From 9 PM Today Till 2 PM on Wednesday.

"Nagnath and his brother Virnath would quarrel over land affairs and wanted division of property. The two brothers had a fight on Saturday which was resolved by villagers. On Sunday, Nagnath and his sons etc attacked people in Virnath's household. Three people were injured while Panchappa died," he said.

One person has been arrested so far and several others are on the run after a murder case was registered, he added.

Also Read | Earthquake in Odisha: Tremors Felt in Kasipur Area of Rayagada District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)