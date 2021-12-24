Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) A doctor in Dombivali in Thane district was beaten up allegedly by the kin of a 9-month-old child who died during treatment, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday some time after the child was brought there for treatment and died, a Manpada police station official said.

"The kin got angry and beat up a doctor. A case has been registered against four people under IPC and Maharashtra Medical Services Rules. No arrest has been made as yet," he added.

