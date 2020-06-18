India News | Maha: 92-year-old Woman Recovers from COVID-19 in Dombivli

Thane, Jun 18 (PTI) A 92-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Dombivli town of Maharashtra's Thane district, was discharged from a hospital following recovery, a health official said on Thursday.

A resident of Sant Namdeo Nagar, the woman had tested positive for the deadly infection on June 8 and was admitted to Neon Hospital, chief of the hospital Dr Milind Shinde said.

The nonagenarian walked out of the hospital on Wednesday under a shower of flower petals and said it was sheer willpower that helped her fight the disease.

