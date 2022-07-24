Nagpur, Jul 24 (PTI) A man was abducted and thrown into a river in Nagpur allegedly by three persons who suspected he was indulging in black magic, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Nagsenvan area of the district and the victim, identified as Nitin Dhamgaye (36) is yet to be traced, the Yashodhara Nagar police station official said.

Accused Mangesh Motilal Jhalke (36), Suraj Bhaurao Zade (28) and Ankit Prakash Shewte (30) believed their lives were in danger due to Dhamgaye allegedly practising witchcraft, he said.

"On July 21, they abducted and assaulted him. They then threw him in a river in Parseoni. We are yet to trace him. Jhalke, Zade and Shewte have been arrested," he added.

