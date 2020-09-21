Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 count rose to 12,24,380 on Monday with the addition of 15,738 new cases, state health department said.

With 344 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state crossed the 33,000 mark and reached 33,015, it said.

Also Read | Kamakhya Temple in Assam to Re-Open For Devotees From September 24; Online Passes Mandatory For Entry.

200 of the 344 fatalities had occurred in the last 48 hours, while 81 deaths had taken place in the last week. 63 deaths had occurred in the period before the last week, the department said.

A total of 32,007 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 9,16,348 in the state, the department said in a statement.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T India Launch Date Officially Announced.

Maharashtra now has 2,74,623 active cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)