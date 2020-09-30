Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 13,84,446 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 18,317 fresh cases, the state health department said.

With 481 deaths, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 36,662, it said.

A total of 19,163 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries to 10,88,322.

The state now has 2,59,033 active cases, the department said.

Mumbai city reported 2,654 new infections, taking its total cases to 2,05,268, while the fatality count rose by 46 to 8,929, it said.

The state has so far conducted 67,85,205 tests.

