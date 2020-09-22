Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,42,770 on Tuesday with the addition of 18,390 fresh cases, state health department said.

With 392 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state went up to 33,407, it said.

A total of 20,206 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the total count of recoveries to 9,36,554, it said, adding that the state now has 2,72,410 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,628 new cases during the day, which pushed its total caseload to 1,87,904, while the fatality count mounted by 50 to 8,555.

The state has so far conducted 60,17,284 tests.

