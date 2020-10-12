Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,35,315 on Monday with addition of 7,089 fresh cases, state health department said.

With 165 patients succumbing to the infection, the overall toll mounted to 40,514, it said.

Of the 165 deaths, 100 occurred in the past 48 hours, while 21 had taken place last week. Remaining 44 fatalities had occurred before the last week, the department said.

15,656 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 12,81,896, it said.

The state has 2,12,439 active cases at present. PTI

