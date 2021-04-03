Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656, the state health department said.

Mumbai city also registered 9,108 new infections, the highest spike in a single day.

Previously, on September 17, 2020, Maharashtra had recorded the highest number of 24,619 cases in a day.

With 1,84,404 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 2,03,43,123, the department said.

The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 84.49 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.88 per cent, it said.

Of the 277 fatalities, 132 deaths had occurred in the last 48 hours, the statement said.

A total of 37,821 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 24,95,315, it said.

The state is now left with 4,01,172 active cases. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)