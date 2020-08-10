Amravati (Maha), Aug 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 67 on Monday to reach 3,135, while 41 people were discharged, taking the count of such cases to 1,985, an official said.

The cases detected on Monday include a 4-month-old boy, two boys in 1-3 age group and a 73-year-old senior citizen, the official informed.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee, Former President, on Ventilator Support at Army's R&R Hospital, Says PTI Sources: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

The district has witnessed 89 deaths so far, he added.

"The number of active cases is 1,061. Of the new cases, 12 were in the rural belt of Amravati," he said. PTI

Also Read | Delhi's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 90%, Over 1.31 Lakh Discharged So Far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)