Amravati (Maha), Jun 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amravati touched 417 as 11 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, but the silver lining, officials said, was the number of people being discharged was also rising, giving the district a healthy recovery rate of 63.94 per cent.

So far, 266 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, an official said.

"Among the 11 new cases here is a renowned heart specialist from Rajapeth. It also includes a 75-year-old man as well as a 7-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl from the family of a person who was detected with the infection on June 13," he added.

Dhamangaon Railway reported its first case on Saturday while in Habibanagar, the 15th case was detected, the official said.

One case was from hotspot Badnera town which now has 53 COVID-19 cases.

