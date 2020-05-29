India News | Maha: Amravati COVID-19 Count Touches 202 as 11 Test Positive

Amravati, May 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 202 on Friday after 11 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, a health official said.

Amravati came on the COVID-19 map on April 4, reached 100 cases on May 16 and crossed the 200-mark 13 days later, the doubling rate slightly worse off than the state's 15.7 days.

"Of these, three cases were from Freezerpura, seven, including five of the same family, from Ratanganj, and one from Ramnagar," he said.

The number of active cases in the city is 67, as 116 have recovered, 15 have died, and four were referred to Nagpur, the official added.

Meanwhile, AMC Commissioner Prashant Rode removed 12 localities from the containment zone list, including Hathipura where the city's first COVID-19 case was detected on Aril 4.

