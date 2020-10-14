Amravati, Oct 14 (PTI) At least 54 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while four died of the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Wednesday, an official said.

With the latest addition in cases and casualties, the tally in the district reached 15,118 and the toll rose to 339, the official said.

On a positive note, 133 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 13,450, he said, adding that the recovery rate in the region stands at 88.97 per cent.

The district currently has 1,329 active cases, which includes 631 patients at COVID-19 hospital, nine undergoing treatment in Nagpur and 689 in home isolation.

