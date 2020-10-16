Amravati, Oct 16 (PTI) At least 119 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while four died of the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Friday, an official said.

The detection of fresh infections and casualties have taken the tally in the district to 15,309 and toll to 347, the official said.

Following the discharge of 139 patients from various hospitals during the day, the number of recoveries in the region rose to 13,702 and the recovery rate stood at 89.50 per cent, he said.

The district currently has 1,260 active cases, of which 608 patients are admitted to hospitals here, nine are in Nagpur and 643 are under home isolation, the official added.

