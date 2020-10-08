Amravati, Oct 8 (PTI) As many as 151 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 137 recovered from the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Thursday, an official said.

With the addition of the latest cases, the district's COVID-19 caseload has reached 14,524, the official said.

Apart from this, five patients died of the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 324, he said.

Currently, the district has a recovery rate of 84.95 per cent, as 12,338 persons have been discharged from hospitals so far, the official said.

There are now 1,862 active cases, including 673 patients at COVID-19 hospital, nine undergoing treatment in Nagpur and 1,180 in home isolation, he added.

