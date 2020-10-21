Amravati, Oct 21 (PTI) As many as 86 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 73 patients recovered from the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Wednesday, an official said.

With the addition of the latest cases, the tally in the district has reached 15,685, the official said.

The number of recoveries has risen to 14,232, he said, adding that the district now has a recovery rate of 90.74 per cent.

Apart from this, two COVID-19 patients died of the infection during the day and the toll stands at 354, the official said.

There are currently 1,093 active cases in Amravati, which includes 527 infected persons who are in home isolation, he added.

