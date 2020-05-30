India News | Maha: Amravati's COVID-19 Count Touches 210

Amravati (Maha), May 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 210 after seven more people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, an official said.

Two cases each are from Freezerpura, Ratanganj and Masanganj, while the seventh is from Amba Gate, he added.

"Masanganj is among the worst hit as it now has 32 cases, including one death and 14 people who have recovered and been discharged," the official said.

