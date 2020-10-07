Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Restaurants and bars in Maharashtra have been allowed to remain open from 8 am to 10 pm or as directed by the municipal commissioners or district collectors, the state government said on Wednesday.

The government has conveyed this in a letter sent to the bodies representing hotels and restaurants.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty Granted Bail: Farhan Akhtar, Ali Fazal and Other Bollywood Celebs Tweet in Support of the Actress.

Hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars in the state have been allowed to resume their operations from October 5 with capacity not exceeding 50 per cent or as prescribed by local authorities.

"It is hereby informed that the restaurants and bars will remain open from 8 am and close at 10 pm sharp, or as directed by the respective municipal commissioners or district collectors (depending on the prevalent situation of COVID-19 pandemic)," Dr Dhananjay Savalkar, joint director (tourism), said in the letter issued on Wednesday.

Also Read | Hathras Case: Rahul Gandhi Releases Video of Interaction With 19-Year-Old Victim's Family.

He also said that all the stakeholder restaurants and bars from the state need to follow the timings mandatorily.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)