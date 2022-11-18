Aurangabad, Nov 18 (PTI) The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is going to celebrate World Heritage Week from November 19 to 25 at some renowned sites in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, an official said on Friday.

An exhibition of old photographs and drawing will be held in Ellora's cave number 13 between 6am and 6pm during this period, while classical dance performances will take place in Ellora, Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort and Bibi Ka Maqbara on November 19, 20 and 25, an ASI release said.

A safety and skill development training is also arranged for sanitation workers, it added.

Ajanta and Ellora caves are world heritage sites, while other heavily patronised monuments in the area include Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort, Bibi Ka Maqbara and Aurangabad caves.

