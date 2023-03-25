Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislative assembly was prorogued on Saturday at the end of the Budget session here.

The prorogation order issued by Governor Ramesh Bais was read out by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Made To Walk by Husband's Relatives on Burning Coal and Iron Nails in Durg To Prove She Did Not Practice Black Magic; Three Arrested.

The monsoon session of the state legislature will be held in Mumbai from July 17.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh Crackdown: Canada ‘Very Closely’ Following the Developments in Punjab, Says Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature commenced on February 27 with the governor addressing the joint sitting of both Houses. The state budget was presented on March 9. There were a total of 18 working days during the month-long session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)