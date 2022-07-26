Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man with alleged links to terror outfit Babbar Khalsa from a jail in Punjab in connection with a 2016 shootout in Nanded district of the state, an official said.

The accused, Dilpreetsingh Omkarsingh Dahan, was arrested from the central jail in Bathinda, Punjab, he said.

Dahan was allegedly involved in the shootout that took place in Nanded, central Maharashtra, in August 2016. The mastermind of the case, Harvinder Singh alias Rindha, has been absconding and is suspected to be operating from Pakistan, the official said.

As per the case details, one Avtar Singh alias Mannu was shot dead by Rindha and his associates on suspicion that he was helping a rival gang, he said, adding two persons, including a policeman, were injured in the exchange of fire.

Investigations revealed Rindha's links to Babbar Khalsa, following which the case was transferred to the state ATS in May this year.

The ATS will produce Dahan in a Mumbai court on Wednesday to seek his custody, the official said.

