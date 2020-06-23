Aurangabad, Jun 23 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 3,836 on Tuesday after 180 new cases were reported, of which 59 were from rural areas, an official said.

Four people died of the infection taking the toll in the district to 206 so far, the official informed.

The number of people who have recovered reached 2,136 after 90 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 1,494 active cases, he added.

