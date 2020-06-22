Aurangabad, Jun 22 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 3,656 as 126 people tested positive on Monday, an official said.

The number of deaths due to the infection touched 202 as 11 people lost their lives to the infection till Monday night, he informed.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,128 Fresh COVID-19 Cases: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

The number of active cases in the district is 1,408, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)