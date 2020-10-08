Aurangabad, Oct 8 (PTI) At least 137 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while six died of the infection in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Thursday, an official said.

With the detected of the fresh infections and deaths, the case count in the district has reached 34,982 and the toll stood at 983, the official said.

Also Read | Diesel Generator Use Banned in Delhi-NCR From October 15, Environment Pollution Authority Writes to Govt.

As many as 301 were discharged from various hospitals in the district, taking the number of recoveries to 30,263, he said, adding that the district currently has 3,736 active cases.

Of the 137 cases recorded in the day, 26 are from Aurangabad city and 52 from rural parts, the official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cinemas to Screen Regional Films Instead of New Bollywood Releases from Oct 15?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)