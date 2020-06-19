Aurangabad, Jun 19 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 3,238 after 122 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, an official said.

The new cases include five inmates of Harsul Central ail here, he added.

Also Read | WhatsApp Down, Claim Several Users Whose Last Seen Setting Has Allegedly Malfunctioned: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

"The number of active cases is 1,279 as 1,781 people have recovered and 178 have died of the infection," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)