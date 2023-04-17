Pune, Apr 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said a case of culpable homicide must be registered against the Eknath Shinde government for the sunstroke deaths that took place a day earlier at the Maharashtra Bhushan award event in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Mumbai Metro To Pay Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Tree Felling In Aarey Forest, Says 'Think, You Can Take Court for a Ride'.

Thirteen people died and several others are hospitalised due to sunstroke and other health complications after several lakh people, mostly followers of awardee Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, attended the event under the scorching summer sun in the sprawling International Corporate Park on Sunday.

Also Read | Bathinda Firing: Army Says Personal Animosity Could Be Behind Killing of Four Jawans At Military Station.

"Appasaheb is working for humanity and when someone of his stature is being given an award, it is obvious lakhs of his followers would attend the function. The government knew this but air-conditioned mandap was made only for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief minister, deputy chief minister and other dignitaries," Patole said.

"This is a state programme. Why was there no covering for the lakhs who attended? This is inhuman and that is why people are seeking that a case of culpable homicide be registered against the Maharashtra government," he added.

The Maharashtra Congress chief said the state government must take responsibility for the deaths and should resign.

Patole was speaking to reporters in Pune during the Congress' 'Narendra Modi jawab do' over allegations made by former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on the Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019 in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force troopers were killed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)