Latur, Feb 11 (PTI) Banned gutkha and scented tobacco products worth Rs 9.91 lakh were seized in Latur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted in Amhedpur town and rural areas where some persons were selling the banned products.

Police detained two persons while two others managed to escape, an official said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

