India News | Maha: Banned Tobacco Products Worth Lakhs Seized in Palghar

Palghar, Jun 17 (PTI) Banned tobacco products worth lakhs were seized from a tempo at village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

A tempo loaded with the contraband was found abandoned near a hotel at Ten village under Manor police station limits on Tuesday, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

The police seized banned tobacco products worth over Rs 20 lakh and the tempo from the spot, he said.

Offences have been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and FDA Act at Manor police station, he said, adding that further probe was underway.

