Aurangabad, Sep 16 (PTI) A case was registered against BJP MLC Suresh Dhas on Wednesday after he blocked Jamkhed- Ahmednagar Road in Beed district of Maharashtra, during a protest demanding a hike in wages of sugarcane field labourers, police said.

Dhas and some of his supporters staged a protest on the road, demanding 150 per cent hike in the wages of sugarcane cutters, an official from Ashti police station said.

An offence was registered against him and another protestor under section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC, he said adding that Dhas was arrested and later released on bail.

