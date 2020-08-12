Pune, Aug 12 (PTI) The dead bodies of 12 COVID-19 patients were seen piled on top of each other in a van which was ferrying them to crematorium in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar city, a local public representative has alleged.

The civic body issued a show-cause notice to the person who was handling the transportation of bodies, an official said on Wednesday.

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena corporator Balasaheb Borate in a letter to the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation.

"I visited the civil hospital on Sunday as my friend's father had died there. I saw that dead bodies of COVID-19 patients piled on top of each other were being taken to crematorium in an old hearse," he told reporters.

He did not get a satisfactory reply from hospital authorities when he contacted them, Borate claimed, adding that he saw bodies of eight male and four female patients.

"I clicked photos and took up the issue with municipal commissioner Shrikant Michaelwar," he said.

Michaelwar said an inquiry has been ordered and a show-cause notice was issued to the municipal employee who was handling the transportation.

Only one hearse was available for ferrying away bodies, he said.

"On August 7, the civil hospital sent a letter saying dead bodies were decomposing and should be shifted out of the hospital. It seems that in haste, all the bodieswere picked up for transportation in one trip instead of multiple trips," he added.

"The role of other employees will also be probed," the commissioner said.

