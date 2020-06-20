Thane, Jun 20 (PTI) A 70-year-old man's body was found lying on a roadside on the outskirts of Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The body was recovered on Friday evening, they said.

Also Read | Don't Play Politics: Rahul Gandhi Told by Father of Soldier Who Was Injured in Galwan Clash - Watch Video.

"Police had received information that the body was lying along a road leading to a brick kiln on the outskirts of Ulhasnagar," an official of Hill Line Police Station said.

The victim was later idenfitied as Sejumal Ramnanai and it came to light that the septuagenarian was a resident of Ulhasnagar, he said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Asks if Land Where Indian Soldiers Were Killed Was Chinese Territory: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder as strangulation marks were found on the neck.

"Somebody might have strangulated the elderly man using a wire," the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post- mortem and an offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)