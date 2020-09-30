Thane, Sep 30 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy, who allegedly stole gold jewellery and cash from the house of a Navi Mumbai-based family that gave shelter to him for months during the lockdown, was detained on Wednesday from Jogeshwari in Mumbai, police said.

The boy had stolen the valuables collectively worth Rs 2.49 lakh on September 27, which have been recovered from him, police said.

Also Read | Aarey Colony Tree Felling For Metro Car-Shed: Start Procedure to Withdraw Cases Against Protesters, CM Uddhav Thackeray Directs Home Department.

"The family lives at Vashi in Navi Mumbai and runs a mess nearby. In April, they gave shelter to the boy after they found him roaming on the streets when a stricter lockdown was in force," inspector of Vashi police station Ravindra Daundkar said.

"The boy stayed with the family for six months till he committed theft three days back. While giving shelter to the boy, the family members had not done much of a background check," he said.

Also Read | India, China Agree to Hold Early Meeting For Disengagement Along LAC.

"On the day of the crime, the boy had accompanied the head of the family to the mess. But the minor told the man that he would go home to have tea and come back. However, the boy decamped with a bag containing jewellery and cash kept in the house," the official added.

Daundkar said the boy was traced in Subhash Nagar area of Jogeshwari on Wednesday and was detained.

An offence under IPC section 381 (theft) was registered against him.

"Stolen jewellery and cash worth Rs 2,49,700 was recovered from the boy, who was handed over to the child welfare board at Bhiwandi," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)