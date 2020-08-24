Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) A five-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday, police said.

Around 70 people are feared trapped after the building, which was around 10 years old, collapsed at Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil, an official said.

So far 25 persons have been rescued, the official said. PTI

