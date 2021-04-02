Pune, Apr 2 (PTI) A woman and her three daughters died and her husband was injured after their car fell into a roadside waterbody in the Panshet dam catchment area near Pune on Friday afternoon, police said.

After locals alerted authorities about the incident, which took place near Kurant Phata in Panshet area, the bodies were brought out, said fire brigade officials of PMRDA.

The deceased have been identified as Alpana Bhikule (45) and her daughters Prajkta (21), Pranita (17) and Vaidahi (8), while the injured person is Vitthal Bhikule, a rural police station official said.

"The family was returning to their home in Pune from their native village in Velhe tehsil. It is suspected the man lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the waterbody," he added.

