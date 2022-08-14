Thane, Aug 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was felicitated in an auditorium in Thane on Saturday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Class 3 Dalit Student Thrashed by Teacher in School for Touching Water Vessel Dies in Gujarat Hospital.

He was given a citation and a memento at the function attended by Annasaheb More of Akhil Bharatiya Sri Swami Samartha Gurupeeth of Trimbakeshwar and Siddhagiri Math's Kadsiddheswar Swami of Kolhapur.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Woman Arrested for Slapping E-Rickshaw Driver 17 Times in 90 Secs; Watch Video.

The memento has engravings of six auto rickshaws with the names of Thane city and towns in the district. It also has pictures of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe.

Shinde used to drive an autorickshaw in Thane before he joined social service and was subsequently mentored by Dighe, the late Sena stalwart, in politics.

Earlier in the day, Shinde, an MLA from Thane city, and his family members were taken out in a procession.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)