Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday expressed grief over the death of Samajwadi Party supremo and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav and lauded his role in the development of UP.

Yadav, 82, died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. The former defence minister was admitted to hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2.

Shinde in his condolence message on Twitter said, "My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family of late Mulayam Singh Yadav. He played a vital role in the development of Uttar Pradesh.”

Yadv served as the defence minister from 1996 to 1998, and chief minister thrice from 1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-07.

The SP supremo was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

