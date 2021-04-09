Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold an all-party meeting on April 10 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state, a BJP leader said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said the decision to organise the all-party meeting was taken this afternoon.

"This decision was taken during the meeting held today to decide the postponement of MPSC exams scheduled for Sunday," he said.

When asked about the weekend lockdown that comes into force from Friday night, Darekar said the state government should take a decision on financially supporting small businesses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)