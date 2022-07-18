Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will leave for New Delhi late Monday night, though his office has not given any reason for the one-day visit.

He will return to Mumbai late Tuesday night, the CMO informed.

It will be Shinde's second visit to the national capital since taking oath of office here on June 30.

Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadanvis had visited New Delhi on July 8 and 9 and had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 20 a batch of pleas pertaining to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

