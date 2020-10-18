Pune, Oct 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will pay a day-long visit to the rain-affected parts of Solapur district on Monday to take stock of the damage.

As per the official tour itinerary, Thackeray will visit Sangavi Khurd, Akkalkot and Rampur in the district.

Also Read | Schools to Reopen in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Sikkim From Tomorrow; Here Are The Key Guidelines.

He will also chair a review meeting with senior officials in Solapur, the statement said.

Earlier this week, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged.

Also Read | Rajpur (SC) Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

As per the official information, till Friday, as many as 40,036 people had been shifted to safer places in four districts, including over 32,500 in Solapur and over 6,000 in Pune.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)