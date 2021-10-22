Thane, Oct 22 (PTI) All colleges in Maharashtra's Thane district will conduct COVID-19 vaccination drives to inoculate students with the first dose of vaccine, a senior district official said on Friday.

Thane additional collector Vaidehi Ranade presided over a meeting of college heads in the district, where she said institutions will start vaccinating students starting October 25, in light of the implementation of Yuva Swastya Mohim.

Colleges in the district have been directed to draw a list of students who have already taken the first jab, and the rest will be inoculated in colleges, the official said.

Colleges will submit a list of eligible students to be covered with the first dose to the health department, which will in turn organise vaccination camps, she said.

Representatives of 57 colleges (excluding those in the municipal corporation limits) were present for the meeting, he said.

The additional collector Ranade also said that till October 20, at least 70 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries in the district have been given the first dose, while 34 per cent have taken both doses.

