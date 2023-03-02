Latur, Mar 2 (PTI) A 22-year-old collegian was admonished for shooting a social media video (reels) at a police station in Latur in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Trinamool Congress Candidate Mizanur Rahman Kazi Wins by Only 10 Votes From Rajabala Seat.

The video shows him walk out of the gate of Vivekanand Chowk police station in "filmy style" sporting long hair, dark glasses, Inspector Sudhakar Bawkar said.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Asks Police About Action Over Offensive Tweet Against Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair.

He was nabbed and made to apologise for the act, along with advise to cut his hair, the official added.

Sources said police also made a video of him apologising for the act and asking youth not to shoot such videos at important locations like police stations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)