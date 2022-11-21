Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress has approached police seeking an FIR against two persons for allegedly uploading fake and manipulated information on social media about party leader Rahul Gandhi and the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituency Names.

The complaint has been filed with Colaba police station in south Mumbai by the chairman of the legal and human rights cell of the state Congress, he said.

Also Read | Dengue Cases in Delhi Rise, Infection Tally Crosses 3,000 Mark This Year.

As per the complaint, two persons posted fake content on various social media platforms with the intention of defaming Rahul Gandhi in connection with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and to create social disturbances by insulting a public figure.

The complaint sought an FIR against the two persons under Indian Penal Code sections 153, 499, 500, 504, 505(1) and provisions of Information Technology Act, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)