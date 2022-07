Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress on Friday claimed that the special session of the state Assembly has been rescheduled from July 2 to July 3 because it coincides with the BJP's national executive meeting.

Earlier in the day, the state legislature secretariat issued a communique stating that a special two-day session of the state Legislative Assembly will commence from July 3.

During the cabinet meeting held on Thursday chaired for the first time by Eknath Shinde, soon after he took over as the new chief minister of the state, it was decided that the special session of the Assembly will be held on July 2 and 3. However, the dates have been rescheduled. A trust vote is also likely to be held during the session.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress' state unit spokesman Sachin Sawant claimed that the state Assembly session was postponed because it coincides with the BJP's national executive meeting in Hyderabad.

''It's a sign that the BJP has started considering itself omnipotent — more powerful than the Constitution," Sawant charged.

Shinde, who has the support of 39 MLAs of the breakaway Shiv Sena group, 10 legislators of smaller parties and independents and 106 MLAs of the BJP is expected to move the motion of confidence on the floor of the House during the two-day session.

