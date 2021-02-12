Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress on Friday passed a resolution accusing the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of pursuing anti-people policies.

After the meeting in which the 'Modi sarkar chale jao' resolution was passed , AICC Maharashtra in charge HK Patil said ministers from his party in the MVA government have been told to ensure the Centre's new farm laws are not implemented in the state.

He said steps should be taken to reject the three agri marketing laws when the session of the Maharashtra legislature begins on March 1.

The Maharashtra Congress resolution said the Modi government was running the country in a dictatorial manner for a few industrialists and its policies, like demonetisation, GST, farm laws etc had brought about large scale unemployment.

The resolution said 200 farmers had died since the agitation against the three laws began a few months ago, and those taking part were being wrongly termed "Khalistanis, Naxals and terrorists".

Senior Congress leader and former CM Prithviraj Chavan said the MVA government, which also has Shiv Sena and NCP as constituents, was formed to keep the BJP away from power.

He said the MVA should work together to defeat the BJP in the upcoming local bodies polls.

Newly-appointed state unit chief Nana Patole said the Centre had betrayed farmers, adding that the Congress "would not allow the Modi government to sell the country's assets".

